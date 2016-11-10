Capitalise on gift of nature found in countryside, Dayaks told

SARIKEI: People living in the rural areas were yesterday advised to capitalise on the gift of nature found in abundance in the countryside.

One of the ways to tap the economic potential of the unique features of the countryside is to offer them as tourism products, suggested Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) deputy president Kilat Beriak.

With that in view, DCCI had taken an initiative to assist the Dayak community who are mainly rural dwellers to make a living out of the gift of nature found in their backyards such as waterfalls; flora and fauna; traditional food; handicrafts; traditional costumes; culture, festivals and so on, he said when he officially closed a three-day Homestay Management Training Programme (HMTP) at a hotel here yesterday afternoon, which was organised by DCCI.

The entrepreneurial programme was made possible through the involvement of Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (Teraju) and National Institute of Entrepreneurship (Insken) which had been in engagement with DCCI as its delivery partner in the implementation of Bumiputera Entrepreneurial Programme for Micro Enterprises over the past two years, he said.

He added that Dayak participation in the programme had generated an annual turnover of RM300,000.

As homestay programme is under the purview of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Sarawak Tourism Board, DCCI would work closely with the relevant agencies to assist the Dayak community, in particular, to venture into this business, he said.

He advised Dayak entrepreneurs to register as DCCI members to ensure efficient and effective communication between them.

“Under this programme, DCCI engages trained business facilitators to assist those interested especially its members to indulge in homestay business with training and consultancy services in this particular trade,” he added.

To ensure sustainable success of members, he said DCCI would regularly monitor their performance and provide guidance or assistance whenever needed.

And for homestay, DCCI would get members who were already well established in the business to assist the beginners, he added.

Kilat hoped that the about 200 Dayaks who had attended the HMTP held in various towns throughout the state, including about 40 who registered for the Sarikei leg, would take the necessary steps to get started such as by applying for certification from Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

For the 30 who were already in the business and had attended the homestay management training programme, DCCI would assist to promote them to potential markets by setting up a Dayak Homestay Operators website, he said.