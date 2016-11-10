‘Contract of 24 school security guard companies terminated’

THE contract of 24 school security guard companies have been terminated for the 2015/2016 session, with 30 per cent recording unsatisfactory service.

Deputy Minister of Education Datuk P Kamalanathan said this to fend off criticisms that the ministry did not take action against the security companies in question.

“We received 30 reports on school security companies for the 2015/2016 session.

“After the reports were made, we investigate and if the reports were true, we take action, including terminating their contracts,” he said in a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, here, yesterday.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Kamarul Baharin Abbas (PKR-Telok Kemang) on the effectiveness of reports on the failure of school security guard companies to comply with safety guidelines.

Kamalanathan said the ministry would not compromise with school security guard companies that violate the safety rules and guidelines and stern action would be taken against them.

The ministry, via the District Education Office (PPD) and the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) was constantly monitoring the performance of these companies to ensure the safety of students was at the highest level.

“The ministry has also issued the Performance Monitoring Guidelines in April 2016 for use by schools and educational institutions,” he said in reply to Kamarul’s original question about the extent to which the schools report non-compliance by security companies to the Education Department and PPD.”

Kamalanathan said the ministry had issued a directive in May 2015 and the Contract Management Handbook in June 2015 to all schools and education institutions to be used as reference.

Asked by Anuar Abd Manap (BN-Kubang Pasu) about the selection of security guards, he said the ministry would not hesitate to terminate the contract of companies which employ foreigners as security guards. — Bernama