Course promotes discipline, integrity among cadets

KUCHING: The National Integration Module and Self Strengthening course is specially designed by the National Administration Institute (Intan) specifically to produce more administrative and diplomatic officers (PTD) with high level of integrity and discipline.

Deputy head of Cluster Professional Development and National Ethics Administration Institute of Bukit Kiara, Ahmad Jeffrey Aziz said a similar programme was held in Sabah last year.

“We have 62 PTD cadets comprising 34 women and 28 men taking part in the module for 19 months – from July 24 until May 21 next year.

“Courses with uniformed bodies such as the military, police and Fire and Rescue Department will run for three months and two weeks here.

“Then, these cadets will be placed at federal offices for three weeks to undergo a practical once they have finished their course for each and every module,” he told reporters after the launching ceremony of Intan Postgraduate Course for Administrative and Diplomatic Officers 1/2016 Series held at Survival Village in Muara Tuang Camp here recently.

According to him, the module would enable PTDs to build a high level of discipline and integrity which could be applied in their future careers.

“Discipline is important because PTDs are trusted by the people as they will be placed at offices throughout the country.”

Ahmad Jeffrey added that it would ensure that PTDs would not be involved in corruptions and other negative activities.

As such, PTDs placed at the Ministry of Defence would have a further understanding on the lives of the military and that policies related to the military would be close to their hearts.

He added that the next module would be conducted together with the police at Pulapol at Jalan Puncak Borneo and Bomba in Bau.

Meanwhile, First Malaysian Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Stephen Mundaw said the course was tailored to prepare them in terms of leadership and also to test their limits.

“You must be able to understand yourself before understanding others. This is the life of the military and that in the military team spirit is vital and individual skill just an added value,” he said.

Third Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier-General Mohd Bustaman Mat Zin were also present.