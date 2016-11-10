Crane crushes car, contractor to face action – Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The contractors of the construction project involved in the recent incident when a piling crane crushed a car in Bandar Baru Bukit Raja, Klang will face a fine, imprisonment as well as being blacklisted, if found guilty.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said if investigations find that the contractors had been negligent in ensuring safety in the construction works, they would be prosecuted under the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia Act 1994 (Act 520).

He said certain sections in the act provided for a penalty of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both.

“If found guilty, the contractors will be blacklisted,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Hee Loy Sian (Petaling Jaya Selatan-PKR) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Hee wanted to know what action the ministry would take following the incident on Nov 4 which killed Abd Rahim Abd Rahman, 51, and his wife Nurhayati Rosli, 46, an Indonesian national.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) had ordered that construction works be stopped immediately to enable its investigations into the incident as well as that by the CIDB.

Commenting further, Fadillah said observations by the project local chief engineer found that the piling crane overturned while it was being moved for piling purposes along Persiaran Astana.

“The incident could have been caused by the piling machine going out of alignment from the support steel plate, and overturning,” he said. – Bernama