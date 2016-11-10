Debit card conversion to pin-based card still slow, public urged to replace cards

KUALA LUMPUR: The conversion of debit card to new pin-based card is still slow as compared to credit card, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said.

Director of payment systems policy department Tan Nyat Chuan said currently there are 25.4 million replaceable cards nationwide consisting of 7.6 million credit cards and 17.8 million active debit cards.

He said as of September 2016, 71 per cent of the credit cards had been converted to new PIN-based cards compared with 34 per cent for debit cards, bringing the overall conversion rate to 45 per cent.

“BNM would like to urge cardholders who have not obtained their new pin-based payment card to contact their respective bank or non-bank payment card issuer immediately,” he told reporters in a briefing here, yesterday.

He said members of the public were urged to replace their signature based debit, credit, prepaid and charged cards by Jan 1 next year as banks are progressively upgrading the point of sale (POS) terminals to accept pin-based cards with a target completion date of Dec 31.

He said there would be a grace period of until July 30 for cardholders and retailers to familiarise with the new system, after which signature-based cards issued by institutions in Malaysia would not be accepted in the country.

However, he said signature-based cards issued by foreign institutions were still applicable at POS terminals after the period.

For outdoor payment terminals at petrol stations, he said a pilot test was being carried out this week and full conversion to the system was expected to be completed by year-end.

Currently, there are more than 300,000 POS terminals nationwide.

As of September, 38 per cent of the terminals had been converted to accept new pin-based cards.

Tan said to further promote cashless transaction, the industry had also committed to invest some RM1.1 billion over six years (2015-2020) to support payment card infrastructure enhancement and expansion.

This include increasing the POS terminals to 800,000 (25 POS terminals per 1,000 habitats) by 2020, compared to 275,000 POS terminals (nine POS terminals per 1,000 habitats) in 2015.

He added that the investment would also include initiative to enhance the efficiency and convenience of payment card transactions through the roll out of contactless debit cards, known as Malaysian Chip Card Specification (MCCS) by Jan 1, 2018.

Tan said since July last year, the Payment Card Reform Framework (PCRF) issued by BNM has come into full effect to address market distortions and ensure that the cost of accepting payment cards is fair and reasonable.

Under the PCRF, he said the interchange fees, which is an interbank fee payable between banks in a payment card transactions, were reduced to 0.21 per cent and 0.15 per cent from 1.0 per cent and 0.4 per cent for international brand debit cards and domestic brand debit card known as MyDebit, respectively.

Malaysia is the first country in the world to complete the adoption of a secure Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) chip standard for payment cards in 2005.

The migration contributed to a drastic reduction of counterfeit card fraud and boosted public and foreign cardholders’ confidence in the use of payment cards.

According to BNM, foreign cardholders including tourist spending rose 77 per cent to RM9.9 billion last year from RM5.6 billion in 2005.

For the January-September 2016 period, debit card transactions amounted to RM16 billion.

— Bernama