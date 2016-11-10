Devolution of power: Rep calls for calmer heads to prevail

KUCHING: Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa has advised the people not to overreact when it comes to issues relating to the devolution of power to the state from the federal government.

More importantly, they should not entertain any form of instigation by certain quarters intent on destroying the good relationship between the state and federal governments, he said.

Instead, the people should rally behind Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem in his struggle to reclaim the state’s rights and power, which had eroded over the years since 1963, he pointed out.

“Let the chief minister and prime minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) handle the matter accordingly. So far he (Adenan) is doing fine. It is true that we (Sarawak) are not getting out of Malaysia; we just want the return of some of our rights and power as stated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Dr Rayong, who is also United People’s Party (UPP) Youth chief, was referring to a recent online posting about Adenan threatening to withdraw from Malaysia if the federal government did not solve some problems raised openly by the chief minister.

That posting has gone viral since.

On Monday, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a statement denying such claim, which it viewed as being ‘grossly wrong and a blatant act to put the chief minister in bad light in the eyes of the federal government’.

“The chief minister has time and again said that Sarawak will never secede from Malaysia; but that doesn’t mean the state cannot fight for its rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Malaysia Act, the Inter-Government Committee Reports and Recommendations and the Cobbold Commission Reports,” said the CMO.

The viral posting is reported to have originated from a Facebook account named ‘Sarawak Keluar Malaysia 2021’.

At the inaugural celebration of Sarawak Day at Kuching Waterfront on July 22, Adenan had remarked: “Our position is no cessation – Malaysia before, Malaysia now and Malaysia forever in the future.”

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC) Sarawak chairman Abdullah Saidol said there were many opportunists ready to take advantage of such a situation.

He described those who put up the posting as ‘wicked political opportunists’, in that they were manipulating Adenan’s frankness and blunt way of expressing his points.

“The chief minister’s frank and blunt statements are being manipulated by some unscrupulous people with an obvious aim of creating political anxiety between the state and federal governments. We believe that the chief minister’s candid but tough statements are said in good faith for the interest of the state and Sarawakians.

“And at the same time, it’s fundamentally wrong to assume that the relationship (of Sarawak) with federal (government) is going negative. For all intents and purposes, the state government led by Team Adenan is all for a stronger and better nation that is Malaysian,” said Abdullah, who is also chief political secretary to the chief minister.