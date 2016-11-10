‘Don’t be alarmed by Nov 14 Supermoon phenomenon’

KUCHING: Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the Nov 14 Supermoon phenomenon will have an effect on water in rivers and seas for it will swell but the people should not be alarmed if the weather is fine.

“However, there may be flood here and there should there be King tide coupled with heavy rain and strong wind during the Supermoon phenomenon,” he cautioned.

He said if a major flood were to strike during the phenomenon there was nothing much people could do about it but it would be good if they were prepared and alert.

The Santubong MP commended the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) for creating greater public awareness on the Supermoon phenomenon by issuing a press statement about it even though the ministry was silent on its effect and consequences.

“This (public awareness) is necessary so that people will be more cautious and also know the reason why flood and super King tide are suddenly happening.”

He said that public interest on the Supermoon phenomenon had gathered momentum based on postings in the social media.

“The Supermoon phenomenon happens when the Moon is very close to Earth. Water in the seas and rivers will definitely swell but I hope there will be no King tide, heavy downpour and strong wind happening at the same time with the phenomenon,” he said.

A Supermoon is the coincidence of a full moon with the closest approach the Moon makes the Earth on its elliptocal orbit, resulting in the largest apparent size of the lunar disk seen from Earth. The Nov 14 Supermoon is going to be a record-breaking after 68 years. It is going to be the biggest in nearly 70 years.

According to Mosti yesterday, the phenomenon would begin at 7.24pm and a full Moon might be happening at 9.54pm on Nov 14.

The ministry said the phenomenon also happened on May 6, 2012, June 23, 2013, Aug 10, 2014 and Sept 28, 2015.

The Supermoon on Nov 14 will be special because the Moon will be the nearest to Earth since 68 years ago, it said.

Malaysians are urged not to miss the happening on Nov 14 because the next Supermoon (not the nearest) will be 18 years later.