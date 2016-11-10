‘Emerging marts vulnerable if US adopts highly-protective trade stance

KUALA LUMPUR: Emerging markets are especially vulnerable if the US were to adopt a highly-protective international trade stance, says Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF).

In a statement yesterday, Group Managing Director, Datuk Mohd Najib Abdullah, said Donald Trump’s election manifesto with respect to globalisation and free trade was a threat to global growth, which was all ready depressed due to weak demand and oversupply.

“Although Malaysia’s direct dependence on the US market for its exports has waned in the last ten years, the indirect impact via third countries, especially China and Singapore, would be significantly felt.

“The years ahead would be increasingly challenging for the Malaysian economy,” he said.

Najib said this when commenting on the possible impact to international trade following the victory of Trump in the US presidential election yesterday.

On the impact on financial markets, Najib said, in the case of Malaysia, there was a large foreign liquidity overhang in the government bond market, especially Malaysian Government Securities, but a relatively low foreign overhang in the equity market.

“MIDF Group is confident the fundamentals of the country are strong enough to assure the foreign bondholders to remain invested in the country.

“After all, Standard & Poor’s has just reaffirmed Malaysia’s sovereign rating of rating A-,” said Najib.

He said the impact on industries and companies was expected to unravel gradually over the years, with a significant change in the relative value of the US dollar will inevitably affect the financials of many industries.

“For example, a gradually weakening dollar would be positive to the bottomline of many palm oil exporters as it will translate into higher ringgit revenue.

“However, an increasingly protectionist US will be bad for global trade and is expected to hurt shipping and port services,” he said. — Bernama