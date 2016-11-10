Family’s prayers answered, dilapidated house repaired

BINTANGOR: Robert Mat and his family who have been living in a dilapidated wooden house for many years are delighted that their prayers for a better living condition have been answered.

They thanked the Barisan Nasional (BN) government for initiating a special programme to address the hardship of the less fortunate people and also staff of the Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department for their role in helping to repair their old wooden house.

Now, they are living in a better and more comfortable house, gone are the days when they had to climb to the ceiling to plug holes in the roof whenever it rained.

Sibu Zone fire chief, Abdul Mutalib Rashid, ‘handed’ over the newly repaired house to the family recently, saying the repair work was done with funds approved under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) programme.

Mutalib said the family was chosen to benefit from the programme because Robert was registered as a hardcore poor under e-kasih.

The repair work commenced on Oct 12 and was completed in 10 days.

“Today we are pleased to officially hand over the house to the family and we have every reason to share the joy of having a newly repaired house with them,” Mutalib said.

Bintangor District fire chief Nicholas Belulin and Sarikei District fire chief Suna Kaha were also present.