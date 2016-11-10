Fire destroys seven ‘tamu’ stalls in Miri

Randok Kedit Photo shows a firefighter at the scene of the fire.

MIRI: A fire early yesterday destroyed seven ‘tamu’ stalls selling local fruits and vegetables at Jalan Melayu.

The fire is believed to have started around 4.50am when no one was around as the stalls only open at 6am.

One of the affected stallholders, Randok Kedit, 61, said she learnt about the incident from her fellow stallholders.

“I had actually gone to buy my stock of vegetables from another tamu seller, who sells in bulk, and while I was about to pay, I received a call from my friend. She told me not to buy the vegetables as my stall had been gutted in the fire,” she said.

Randok said she had been operating at the tamu for nearly 10 years.

She estimated her losses to be RM1,000 as she had left most of her vegetables at the stall.

“I kept them in my storage because it would be troublesome to bring the vegetables home in the evening and take them back to stall the next day,” she said.

A team of nine firefighters from the Miri Fire Station arrived at the scene at 4.55am following a distress call.

They managed to stop the fire from spreading to other stalls nearby and completed the operation around 5.30am.