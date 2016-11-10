Five injured in accident involving four vehicles

LAHAD DATU: Five persons were injured, one seriously, in an accident involving a Toyota Vigo pick-up truck, a lorry, a scooter and a motorcycle at Km 10, Lahad Datu-Tawau road yesterday.

The Toyota Vigo, the scooter and the motorcycle were reportedly travelling towards Tawau while the lorry came from the opposite direction when it collided head-on with the Toyota Vigo. The 3.30 pm incident saw the lorry overturn on the road shoulder.

At the same time, the scooter crashed into the back of the Toyota Vigo while the motorcycle skidded as its rider tried to avoid hitting the Toyota Vigo too.

The scooter and motorcycle riders, the lorry driver and two persons inside the Toyota Vigo vehicle were injured in the incident and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.