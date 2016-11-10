Forum to enhance excellence of Sarawakian firms

KUCHING: The Business Excellence CEO Forum 2016 Sarawak Region is Malaysia Productivity Coporation’s (MPC) way of encouraging more establishments in Sarawak to be outstanding organisations.

According to MPC Sarawak Region director Tengku Azmi Tengku Majid, business excellence is a strategic tool which can be used for organisations in driving the Business Excellence Programme in both a public or private organisations.

To note, business excellence refers to a comprehensive management practices standard developed to assist companies assess readiness and compliance to excellence practices in the quest to enhance business performances.

This approach has been used by many international organisations to promote attainment of world-class practices.

The forum will see three representatives from three companies who will share their experiences and how they have led and spearheaded their organisations to be the respected companies they are today.

Tengku Azmi highlighted that one of the companies to be presented at the forum is Brahim’s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian company which offers its services to international airline comapnies such as Lufthansa which has high requirement specifications.

According to Tengku Azmi, another company to be highlighted during the forum is Samling Group from Sarawak who has succesfully exported its products to Japan, a country known for having high quality standards.

Leader Universal Aluminium Sdn Bhd from Johor, whereby majority of the company’s exports are to American and Europe.

“So these are the companies we have brought in to be examples which can help Sarawak industries along with MPC, allowing a company to be able to contribute to the development of Malaysia,” he said.

Participants attending the forum yesterday increased from 85 last year to more than 120.