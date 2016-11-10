Free wushu courses for coming school holiday

KUCHING: Nanyang Wushu Federation Of Sarawak is offering free introductory wushu courses for kindergarten, primary and secondary students during the coming school holidays.

The Federation has 14 training centers located in neighbourhood areas to conduct the free Introductory Shaolin Wushu Kung-fu course from Nov 19-Dec 20.

Instructor-in-chief Prof Dato Sri Dr Song Swee Hee is inviting interested students to choose their training centres to enrol. The free wushu training for kindergarten students aged 5 to 6 will be held on Sundays from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Adult classes for members of the public are on Mondays from 7.15-8.30pm.

Both will take place at Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak, 352, Lorong 3, Kali Garden, Jalan Resak, Kuching.

Further enquiries can be made by calling 019-8866879 or 016-8866879.