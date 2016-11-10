Give due notice when planning sports events — Manyin

KUCHING: Youth and Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin has provided advice to local sports associations on approaching his ministry when they plan to hold events and competitions, especially those involving international participants.

The ministry would like to support such events, he said, but the organisers must be give due notice.

“You need to give us time. We are here to help, but you cannot expect the ministry to come out immediately with assistance – funding, for example – when you only approach us five days before the event.

“As a result, the ministry would get the brunt of it – we’d get criticised for refusing to help when the fact is, we’re not given ample time and space to even review whatever that’s being proposed.

“Such situation is not only unfair but, in the end, it also gives the Sarawak government a bad name,” he lamented.

The minister made these remarks when Sarawak Bodybuilding Association officials led by its president Dato Wee Hong Seng made a courtesy call at his office in Wisma Baitulmakmur, Petra Jaya yesterday.

Meanwhile, Manyin congratulated Buda Anchah, Dr Malvern Abdullah and Awang Mohamad Azizul Ghani for their recent performance at the Mr Asia bodybuilding championships held in Bhutan. Buda brought home two gold medals while the other two were ranked among the top five in their categories.

The minister also acknowledged that despite bringing much glory to the nation, bodybuilding could still be overlooked by sports authorities.

“I thank SBBA for coming … I’m glad to have met our champions and also to learn more about the sport and its achievements.

“I assure you that you have the ministry’s support, and I will personally see to it that bodybuilding would get the recognition that it deserves,” he assured.

Also present were the ministry’s principal assistant secretary for solidarity Mering Wan, youth and sports officer John Nasuil and SBBA vice-presidents Chia Soon Cheong and Jamilah Abdullah, advisor Kapitan Desmond Thian and secretary Andy Ismail.