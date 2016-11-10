Latest News World 

House Republican leader Ryan to stay on as speaker

House Speaker Paul Ryan has served as the US House Speaker since 2015 -AFP photo

WASHINGTON: US House Speaker Paul Ryan, the country’s top elected Republican who had distanced himself from Donald Trump’s populist White House run, said Wednesday he looks forward to working with the incoming president.

“We had great conversations about how we would work together on the transition,” Ryan said in his first public comments since Trump’s upset victory.

A spokesman for Ryan’s office confirmed that the Republican from Wisconsin planned to remain on as speaker in the chamber, where the party retained its majority on Tuesday. -AFP

