Housewife arrested for suspected drug abuse

MIRI: Police have arrested a 36-year-old housewife for suspected drug abuse and child negligence after her two-year-old daughter was found loitering alone near Columbia Asia Hospital here at about 10am yesterday.

The girl was found by a member of the public, who later handed her over to the police.

Not long after she was brought to the police station, the mother came to claim her.

Police chief here ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the arrest of the woman, saying she was being investigated for child negligence.

“We also suspect that the mother is a drug abuser and was referred to the narcotic department for a urine test.

“She tested positive for Amphetamine,” he said.

The girl, meanwhile, has been referred to the Welfare Department for further action.

It is learned that the Welfare Department will investigate the mother for child negligence and that it would apply for a court order to have temporary custody of the girl.