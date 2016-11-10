How to overcome unpleasantness in the workplace

IN the workplace, there are bound to be some obstacles and unpleasantness. You need to have a positive mindset in order to overcome such unpleasantness so that you will not find working life so miserable.

Superiors don’t keep promises

Sometimes you may find that your superiors have forgotten all about the promises made to you. Perhaps it has to do with a promotion, a project or an increment.

Superiors will usually only remember things closely related to them. Hence, it is not unusual that they may have forgotten about the promises they made to their subordinates. It is especially so when they no longer need your help.

Hence, you need to ensure that promises made are promptly fulfilled right after the accomplishment of any task or project. Strike while the iron is hot. When things are over and done with, your superiors may tend to forget about the matter as something out of sight could be out of mind.

Getting bullied for being nice

In the workplace, most individuals will fight for their own benefits. Hence, when you are nice and easy-going, certain aggressive colleagues might steal credit due to you or snatch up opportunities you deserve.

If you do not protest or protect yourself, others will continue to bully you and will take things further and further.

You should choose not to be a bully. However, you have to learn to be assertive and protect yourself from getting bullied. Otherwise, you will only be despondent when all the chances for progress are taken away.

Caught between warring superiors

When superiors are fighting for their own benefit, their subordinates are often victims caught in between.

To avoid being a casualty of such fights, it is best that you keep away. This is because superiors will always have the upper hand and those under their wing will surely be sacrificed when necessary.

However, if you are not able to get away from the crossfire, you need to make sure that you are the best pawn in hand. In that case, none of them will sacrifice you but will try their best to win you over.

Questionable ethics rewarded

Sometimes in the workplace, you may be more capable and yet often find those who are less ethical getting ahead and obtaining a higher position.

It is a sad fact but sometimes the workplace does not put capability first. At times those who are good apple polishers often get the upper hand.

The only way you can overcome this kind of unfairness is to prove your worth and produce excellent results. Only when you are outstanding will you be able to impress your employers and make them appreciate your contributions.

Straying from your ambition

You may find that the workload keeps you further and further away from fulfilling your ambition and dreams.

Your boss employs you not to fulfil your dreams but to help the company to achieve its goals. The more you work, the more you are geared to make your boss’ goals come true.

So you need to keep a good balance. While you work hard to help your boss to achieve company goals, you need to focus on your own goals and little by little, work towards realising them.

You can start by taking small steps and bit by bit, little by little, you will be able to achieve your goals.

The most important thing is not to forget your ambitions and bury them away. As long as you are focused and make efforts to achieve your goals, you will eventually reach your destination.

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate.