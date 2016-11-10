Latest News Nation 

HRPB male medical ward vacated after short circuit

IPOH: The 5B male medical ward at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun was vacated following a short circuit last night.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the short circuit which happened at 11.16pm, originated from a wall plug beside the beds.

He said none of the patients or hospital staff were injured in the incident.

“The hospital has moved the patients to another ward while the wiring and safety are being checked,” he told Bernama here today. – Bernama

