IGB raises RM1 billion to fund new assets

KUCHING: IGB Corp Bhd (IGB) has managed to raise RM1 billion in highly liquidated assets that will go towards the funding of IGB’s new assets, especially Mid Valley Southkey Megamall and its proposed mixed development in London and Bangkok.

This revelation comes following a recent meeting between IGB’s management and the research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd (Public Invest Research), where it was revealed that the RM1 billion was raised with its recent disposals of non-core assets.

The research arm elaborates on this point by indicating that one of the key non-core asset disposed of was IGB’s Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel, of which was disposed for RM765 million. The deal has recently turned unconditionally and is expected to conclude in 2017.

“We understand that the proceeds will be mainly used to finance Mid Valley Southkey, among other projects,” opined the research arm.

Some of IGB’s key on-going projects are Southpoint Tower in Mid Valley City, and Mid Valley Southkey Megamall which are both reported to be on track to be completed by the first half of 2017 (1H16) and 2H18, respectively.

As for property development projects, IGB’s Stonor 3 was soft launched in October while its mixed development project in London is now scheduled to be unveiled by the end of 2017.

The research arm opines that this delay was due to a slower than expected approval of the amended planning permission.

Additionally, there is also IGB’s 5.8 acre project in Thailand and 18Medini in Zone A. For the Thailand project, the group is still exploring the design for the project. Both projects will only be launched once market conditions improve.

The total combined GDV of the Mid Valley projects is estimated to be RM6 billion; Stonor 3’s at RM640 million; IGB’s London development project at RM9 billion; Thailand project at RM800 million; and 18Medini at RM2 billion.

The raised highly liquidated assets will be beneficial for IGB in meeting the financial obligations for its numerous on-going projects.

As such, the research arm maintains their ‘Outperform’ for IGB with a target price of RM4.80, which is based on 30 per cent discount to its Revised Net Asset Value (RNAV) estimates, as Public Invest Research continues to enjoy the strong cash flow generative abilities of IGB.