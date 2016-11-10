Lau proposes new and bigger market for Sibu Jaya

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew foresees Sibu Jaya will need a new market soon.

He said he would talk to the council to see its feasibility.

Speaking to The Borneo Post yesterday, Lau, who visited the market on Sunday, explained after the setting up of the township two decades ago, the market had now become crowded.

He said many more traders wanted to operate their business there “but the current market has reached its full capacity”.

“We have to think of a way out either to expand the current market or move to a new and bigger site. This is left to be discussed urgently. Definitely, we need a long-term plan for the market to further upgrade Sibu Jaya.”

Lau said the market now has about 60 traders with permanent stalls and there are about 90 jungle produce traders there.

He said the permanent stall owners pay their fees annually based on the monthly rental while the jungle produce traders pay a daily fee of RM2 each.

He said most traders are residents of Sibu Jaya and some are from the surrounding towns and villages.

Lau was there on Sunday with a few councillors to listen to the views of the people on further improvements to the township.

Earlier, the deputy chairman and his team visited Sibu Jaya Public Library which is run by the council.

The opening hours of the library have been extended into the weekend. Previously, it was opened from Monday to Friday only.

On Sibu Jaya market upgrading, Lau said the traders had requested for more lightings at the food court.

He said the traders had also requested to extend the awning because rain was making part of the market wet.

Lau also visited the public toilet next to the market and saw the need to repair some facilities, like the taps of the basin, power plugs and others.

He said the traders and the residents also requested for toilets with seat.

“Currently, we only have the squatting ones. These are inconvenient to those who suffer knee injuries.”

Lau assured he would bring their requests to the council for immediate action.