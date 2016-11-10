Lopeng badminton tourney on Nov 25

MIRI: Teams are invited to participate in the doubles tournament organised by Lopeng Badminton Club to be held at the courts of Miri Tung Sports of Pujut Padang Kerbau on Nov 25.

They will vie for the YB Datuk Lee Kim Shin Cup.

Club president Albert Lau Tee Tung said the tournament is open to Mirians including those who have worked in the city for more than three months.

Registration fee is RM300 per team.

Each team must be represented by a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 12 players.

Each tie will feature two men’s doubles, one women’s doubles, one men’s double (veterans above 45 years) and another men’s doubles veteran above 55).

The champions will walk home with the RM1,000 cash prize while the runners-up will bag RM800.

Teams finishing third and fourth will collect RM400 each.

Entry forms are obtainable at Miri Tung Sports of Pujut Padang Kerbau.

For further information, contact Lau (0198843375) or Ling Lie Ping (016-8791396) or email via lopengclubgmail.com.