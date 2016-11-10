‘Make preschools conducive for learning’

KAPIT: Longhouse folks in the division have been asked to do their part to ensure their local preschools are conducive for learning.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said this is part of the support the community can give to preschools.

“The local community, parents and community leaders could play their role by lending a helping hand to kindergarten teachers in their respective areas or longhouses to beautify the surrounding kindergarten class to ensure a conducive learning place for their children and to carry out gotong-royong to clean the surroundings,” he said during the Community Development Department’s (Kemas) Kindergarten graduation for Kapit parliamentary area on Monday.

“This kind of activity helps to enhance rapport between the people and Kemas kindergarten teachers and this could

help build the confidence of teachers to teach children more effectively.”

He said the local community should have a sense of ownership over the kindergartens.

Jamit pointed out that Kapit parliamentary constituency has many Kemas kindergartens at the doorsteps of rural longhouses so children need not travel to town for their education.

He announced a grant of RM6,000 for the Kemas Kapit social welfare committee’s activities.

The mini convocation involving 17 Kemas kindergartens saw 225 pupils receive their scrolls.