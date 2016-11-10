Malaysia an important gateway and investment hub to international players

KUCHING: Malaysia remains a key gateway for investments from international firms to enter the region, said Deloitte Malaysia during its annual TaxMax Conference 2016 yesterday.

Themed ‘Brave decisions, Brave Actions’, the seminar provided an in-depth analysis on Budget 2017 and discussed how businesses can leverage on recent tax and economic developments to maximize the opportunities and embark on the right steps under current economic conditions.

The key highlight of the seminar was the Economic Forum which discussed the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA) and the enhanced diplomatic relationship between China and Malaysia which gives rise to multiple bilateral trades and investments opportunities.

Other headlines of the seminar included corporate and personal income tax, changes to the Companies Act and its implications on the corporate tax regime, the Tax Amnesty programme and the GST tribunal.

Deloitte Malaysia country tax leader Yee Wing Peng led the Economic Forum with a comprehensive discussion on the importance of Malaysia joining the TPPA, its impact to foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic direct investment (DDI), and the challenges and opportunities local businesses will face.

When the TPPA comes into force, there will be allocation of government procurement for Bumiputera vendors. However, a large proportion of the tenders will be opened to all local and international vendors.

Director of Ministry of International Trade’s (MITI) division of Strategic Negotiations, Syahril Syazli Ghazali shared that the Government has rolled out several initiatives to help local businesses to prepare themselves for the opportunities.

As of March 2016, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has organised 150 export production programmes for SMEs. MITI has also been working closely with the SMECorp to assist SMEs with branding, labelling, packaging and capacity building.

Yee opined that compared to other Asean countries, Malaysia is a competitive location for shared-service centres as the nation has a good pool of talent and infrastructure. The softening Ringgit against the major currencies in the region has made Malaysia more compelling as a regional service

hub.

Additionally, Malaysia is well-positioned to embrace more Chinese investments. Business and language proficiencies inherent within Malaysians provides the ease of doing business with China players and establishes high chances to attract Chinese MNCs to set up their regional service centres in Malaysia.

Notably, there are several large Chinese multinational developers already embarking on mega mixed development in Malaysia. These developers can play a leading role in bringing in more Chinese MNCs to operate in the facilities they will set up.

Some of these major Chinese development projects in West Malaysia include the Bandar Malaysia (486 acres), the Melaka Gateway (600 acres), the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (1500 acres), and Forest City in Johor Bahru (3425 acres).

“Potentially, the economies of Malaysia and China can be comprehensively intertwined. We were the first Asean country to develop a diplomatic relationship with China in 1974. Rooms for collaboration is enormous,” Yee added.

Regional Vice President of Country Garden Holding Co Ltd, Dr Runze Yap echoed off Yee’s positive outlook of the Malaysia-China dynamic, “Malaysia is a great middle ground between China and the Western countries.

“In terms of policy, Malaysia has maintained a very delicate and well-balanced relationship between China and the U.S. There are multiple trade agreements that Malaysia has signed with China and other Asean countries. So, it will definitely attract more investors.”

“Malaysia has built a very strong momentum in attracting China companies to invest here. Moving forward, in addition to property development, the presence of Chinese players will also be felt in the manufacturing sector including electrical and electronic, textile and solar power and property,” said Runze.

During the Economic Forum, Yee also noted that the weakening Ringgit can act as a silver lining for several National Key Economic Areas (NKEAs), mainly tourism and retail in terms of Asean buyers. Thus, businesses should look at opportunities within these two sectors to further strengthen the country’s economy.

Whilst the Ringgit has depreciated by more than 20 per cent compared to the US Dollar in the past two years, chief economist of RHB Banking Group, Lim Chee Sing noted that oil prices have stabilised and China can’t re-evaluate the Renminbi.

“In this perspective, over time, the Malaysian Ringgit is hoped to hit 3.80 against to the U.S Dollar by end of 2017,” said

Lim.