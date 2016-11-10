Malaysia on high alert over toxic wastes from Romania

KUCHING: The navy and all maritime enforcement agencies have been put on high alert to stop ships carrying toxic wastes from Romania from entering the country.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar cautioned that letting them slipped through would bring serious consequences to the country.

“I have given the directive to our navy, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and marine police on this matter,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“I have also told my ministry’s officials to always be on the alert for such possibilities. For this case, I am grateful to Oriental Daily for alerting us.”

He was commenting on a recent report about an attempt to illegally dump toxic waste—believed to contain arsenic and cadmium—from Romania in Malaysia.

Citing sources, the Department of Environment (DOE) had said the 2,723 tonnes of waste was first loaded onto a cargo vessel in Romania on Dec 9 last year and it reached Shanghai’s Yangshan Deep Water Port four months later.

“When Shanghai authorities discovered there was a problem during spot checks, they immediately stopped the unloading of the cargo. Two months later, they ordered the cargo ship to leave,” the DOE was quoted by Oriental Daily recently.

“That cargo ship then sailed to Hong Kong. After stopping at Hong Kong for a month, it departed for Macao with the intention of unloading its cargo there, but it received a similar directive to return to Hong Kong.”

Upon returning to Hong Kong, a plan was hatched to split its entire cargo into smaller amounts and load them into cargo ships.

Their destination: Malaysia’s Port Klang.

Wan Junaidi, however, said the vessels were still in Hong Kong as at yesterday because the authorities there had stopped them from leaving.

This bid by the Malaysian government to raise the alarm was aided by Oriental Daily, which conducted its own investigation and passed on a tip-off from Hong Kong.

On Oct 20, Oriental Daily said it received reliable information from Hong Kong that the original batch of over 2,723 tonnes of mining wastes that had been placed in 123 containers and were headed for Malaysia.

The newspaper added that it had carried out a joint investigation with Hong Kong’s media outlet “Hong Kong 01”.