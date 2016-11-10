Man held for allegedly stabbing community leader

KUCHING: A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a penghulu at the latter’s shop in Kenyalang Park Commercial Centre at about 12.50pm yesterday.

The 48-year-old suspect was detained by police at the scene of the incident that was believed to have occurred following a quarrel between the assailant and the community leader.

Both of them know each other, and a source claimed the quarrel was over a money-related issue.

The victim’s son, who lodged a police report, said his 60-something father was stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife and was rushed to a private hospital.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, when contacted, said the suspect had been detained to facilitate investigation.