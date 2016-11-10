Michelle ‘cert-ified’ to study in Primary 6

Fatimah greets the children. Fatimah (right) talks to Ing Ing before presenting Michelle’s birth certificate. With them is Sharifah. Fatimah presents the contribution to Tang. Sharifah is fourth from left.

SIBU: When Michelle Kong steps foot on SK Perbandaran No 4 next year to study in Primary 6, it will mark the end of her years in the education wilderness of sorts.

Kong Ing Ing’s second daughter had not been able to attend formal lessons after she lost her birth certificate in a fire two or three years ago.

Yesterday, Ing Ing heaved a huge sigh of relief when Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah presented a new birth certificate to Michelle during her visit to Destiny for Children (DFC) at Brooke Drive.

Ing Ing told reporters covering Fatimah’s visit that she had been worrying for a long time because Michelle could not attend school.

“I did not know what to do. About a year ago, I heard about DFC providing free tuition to those who cannot attend school. I immediately enrolled my daughter, and she had been studying there for more than a year. But I remained worried because after she completed her Primary 6, what is going to happen to her?”

Ing Ing, a mother of four, said Michelle was the only one who lost her birth certificate in that fire.

“I will enroll Michelle in SK Perbandaran No 4 next year.”

Fatimah said National Registration Department (NRD) officers went to DFC recently to help stateless children apply for citizenship.

She said 25 parents registered their children. There were 45 children in DFC without documents, including Michelle.

“People lost their birth certificates in fire incidents. I’ve asked NRD to go to DFC to help.

“In this kind of situation, we ask NRD to help these people because if we do not help them, they will not know how to go about doing it.”

Fatimah said the NRD task force was established early this year to help stateless people, particularly the natives, to get their citizenship. This taskforce will be around till end of next year. NRD is under the federal government, but this year, her ministry was given a watching brief over NRD.

She urged parents, especially the natives, to make full use of the taskforce.

Members of the public should also contribute to DFC, especially school uniforms, she added.

She said DFC did provide school uniforms to the children, but they were not enough.

“DFC is providing alternative education for those who cannot go to school due to dropout cases or their stateless status.

“DFC is a non-profit organisation and depends on members of the public and corporate bodies.”

During her visit, Fatimah presented contributions to DFC.

Accompanying her were Assistant Minister of Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and DFC chairman Chris Tang Tiong Kin.