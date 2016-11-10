Ministry in talks with players for more travel packages

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism is engaging with industry players to attract more tourists to Sarawak.

Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin told the media that he has discussed the idea of having a package with Singapore Tourism Board during a recent trip to Singapore to include a weekend getaway package to Sarawak through Singapore Airlines.

“Just have a package, a weekend getaway package. I have proposed to Singapore Airlines (SIA) to include Sarawak to their travellers where they are flying to.

“SIA has been flying long-haul and there are a lot of travellers from Europe and other destinations.

“Organise a tourism package and make Sarawak as one of their destinations,” he said during a press conference after delivering a speech to 19 travel agents from European countries especially the Netherlands who are on a familiarisation trip to Sarawak at a hotel here yesterday.

Lee, who is also Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety added he had also proposed to another airline from Singapore, Silk Air to increase its frequencies to some of the cities in Sarawak.

Additionally, he hoped local airline operators such as Malaysia Airlines (MAS), AirAsia and Malindo Air will increase their efforts to promote Sarawak tourism.

On another note, Lee urged local tour operators to be more proactive by promoting Sarawak’s niche segment; culture, adventure and nature (CAN) to foreign tourists.

He believed local tour agents have the advantage and should capitalise on the opportunities to promote them to foreign tourists as they have knowledge and understanding about the state.

Moreover, facilities at some of the tourist hotspots, for instance national parks will be upgraded in order to attract more tourists to visit them.

“We need to upgrade our services and facilities and make sure that it is well maintained,” he stressed.

Besides tourists from Europe, Lee said Sarawak is also targeting tourists from nearby countries such as China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the familiarisation trip was organised in collaboration between SIA and Tourism Malaysia as well as Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

The trip, lasting for six days from November 6 was organised to enable the travel agents to experience for themselves first hand experience of Sarawak’s tourism destination in order to market the location in their own countries.

During their stay, the travel agents from European countries will be on a tour to Semenggoh Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre to see the Orang Utans, the Padawan Pitcher Plant and Wild Orchid Garden as well as the Sarawak Cultural Village.

Besides, the agents will also discuss the potential of Sarawak’s tourism destinations in the European market as well as brainstorming new ideas on how to improve Sarawak’s tourism industry.

During his speech earlier, Lee encourages travel agents from Europe to make more visits to Sarawak in the future to enjoy the nature and sight seeing available in the state.

He revealed that Sarawak has various interesting natural heritage sites such as national parks and coral reef locations in Miri for tourists to visit and explore.

Lee said the state government is committed to preserve the nature and tourist attractions sites in Sarawak for the development of the tourism industry in the state.