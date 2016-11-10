Mixed reactions from local leaders over Trump’s win

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said he was surprised that Republican candidate Donald Trump was victorious over Democrat candidate Hilary Clinton in the US presidential election yesterday.

“I didn’t expect Trump to win,” he exclaimed.

The Baleh assemblyman and president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) said: “Trump’s presidency will isolate USA from the rest of international communities. His campaign rhetoric, if he walks the talk, will make him the ‘mother’ of all racists and isolationists.”

Masing said for the last few months, he was confident that Clinton would win the US presidential election.

Another state politician who was surprised over the win was Saratok MP Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, who said: “It is against and beyond all expectations.”

However, the partyless Pakan assemblyman said US subscribed to democratic principles, and in any democratic country, the impossible could happen.

“It is democracy at work and aimed to change the establishment at Washington.

“But whether it will bring greater social and economic gains to the people (of the USA) is yet to be seen.” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar described Trump as a nonconformist and a radical.

“He may be a nonconformist and radical but as president of the Americans he still has to abide by the mainstream national philosophy of the US. The foreign policy may not change much,” opined the Santubong MP.

He believed under Trump, the US will be friendlier with Russia and, in effect, will cool further the ‘cold war’ between the two nations as well as bring about better relationship between the East and the West.

He hoped that Trump would not strain the US relationship with Europe, saying it was necessary to balance world order.

When contacted yesterday, Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa said he was rooting for Trump all the while.

He said one of Trump’s characters that he liked was that the US president-elect was frank.

“He talks straight to the point. He is very frank on many things,” he said, adding that Trump was also an entertainer whom he admired.

Rayong, who is United People’s Party (UPP) Youth chief, said he could not see Trump failing in building or maintaining US economic policies.

“After all, Trump is a businessman and a billionaire. He should know economics,” he added.

Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favoured Clinton in the race for the White House, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the US on a new, uncertain path.

Trump is a wealthy real-estate developer and former reality TV host, while Clinton is former first lady, US senator and secretary of state.