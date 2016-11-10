Sarawak 

Online info: Assess, verify them first, youths told

(From second left) Sukari, Dr Annuar, Hakimi and others watch a video presentation during the event.

SIBU: The younger generation is advised against being gullible with online information.

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee in giving the advice said the younger people should assess and find out whether the information was true or otherwise.

He said this yesterday at the ‘What Gen Y Says Programme’ jointly organised by the Information Department and University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) at the university’s lecture theatre. The participants were students of UCTS.

Information Department deputy director general Datuk Mohd Sukari Abdul Hamid and UCTS vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Abd Hakimi Juri were also present.

Stressing the importance of having a critical mindset, Dr Annuar said in anything it was not good to jump into conclusion without thinking.

He also advised the younger generation to put premium on gaining knowledge and acquiring skills.

“Now, young people tend to spend more time surfing the Internet rather than reading,” he lamented, urging youths to strike a balance between the two.

 

 

