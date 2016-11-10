Parents’ ‘sweat and tears’ inspire best graduate

KOTA KINABALU: Ahmad Fauze Abdul Hamit, the son of a construction worker and a restaurant wage earner, was named the Best Graduate Student (Bachelor’s Degree) at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM)’s 85th convocation yesterday.

The third among five siblings, the 25-year-old lad from Tawau did not let his family’s financial hardship stop him from striving for the best.

“I often think about how hard they work. It’s their sweat and tears that drove me to stay strong in facing challenges and do my best in bettering my family’s future.

“Getting the opportunity to further my studies at UiTM Sabah was the opportunity to do so and I feel very lucky to be able to have it,” said Ahmad Fauze when met yesterday after receiving his scroll.

“I’m also grateful to be able to learn from experienced lecturers who through my years here have helped me tremendously, making challenges easier to bear with.”

The Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Hons) graduate is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Financial Risk Management, and has plans to pursue a PhD, in his long-term plan to become an expert in the said field.

“I also wish to come back to UiTM and teach, to continue the legacy of imparting precious knowledge and education to our future generation,” said the young hopeful.

Ahmad Fauze was one of the 25,720 who received and will be receiving their scrolls from UiTM in the university’s 85th convocation.

Out of this number, 70 received their PhD scroll, 1,243 their Master’s Degree, 57 post-degree diploma, 11,097 Bachelor’s Degree, 153 professional and 13,100 diploma.

In its Sabah campus, there are a total of 728 graduates.

Addressing the graduates at the first session of convocation yesterday, UiTM Pro-Chancellor Tun Ahmadshah Abdullah reminded the students that graduating from the university does not indicate the end of their journey but rather the beginning of it.

“From here onwards, your journey will only get tougher, but more meaningful nonetheless. From here on you will decide the direction that you will take and your destination, towards realizing your own and your family’s dreams.

“Instill in yourself the constant desire to learn as well as to teach. Keep in mind that the degrees and diplomas you received are not the only tools needed to go further in your career; there are still a lot to learn,” he said.

Graduates, he added, are also advised not to be too selective or expect high salaries when looking for jobs. The important thing is, he said, the desire to gain experience and knowledge.

He encouraged the new graduates to constantly seek knowledge and to take control of their life in steering it towards a better future.

“Set your heart out to work hard to achieve what you have planned and steer clear from the kind of habit that only knows how to depend on others for help.

“Your future lies in your hands. Take that first step — no matter how small, towards bettering it. Don’t wait around for recognition or compliments to do it.

“In an era where knowledge can be easily attained, you must constantly seek it so as to ensure you be constantly productive in what you do. Don’t stop trying and learn from your mistakes,” he advised.

Ahmadshah also reminded PTPTN borrowers to repay their loans so as to ensure that continuous assistance can be given to other young hopefuls to pursue an education.

“It is your duty to the country and the future generation to repay your loans. The next generation deserves as much right to quality education as you were. So don’t become the reason they could not afford to pursue higher education,” he said.

Since it was established, some 661,456 students had benefited from UiTM’s quality and affordable education. Some 160,904 students are currently studying at the university in its campuses nationwide.