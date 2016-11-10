Business 

Petronas includes Kimanis in Malaysian crude oil basket

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has included Kimanis crude oil into the Malaysian crude oil basket to determine the Malaysian Crude Oil Official Selling Price (MCO OSP) effective Jan 1, 2017.

The current basket references the Labuan, Miri Light and Kikeh crude oil.

The Tapis Blend, Bintulu, Dulang, and Cendor crude oil will continue to have their own OSP, and be reported on a monthly basis, Petronas said in a statement yesterday.

The national oil company Petronas will continue pricing all its Malaysian crude oil against the Dated Brent. — Bernama

