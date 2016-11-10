Petty trader killed by lightning in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: A petty trader was found dead, believed to have been struck by lightning while peeling off ‘kelubi’ fruits (eleiodoxa conferta) at a barn in front of his house in Kampung Tanah Puteh here yesterday.

Mohd Syamsudin Muda, 52, died at the scene at about 7pm.

He sustained injuries in his abdomen and thighs.

Gua Musang police chief Superintendent Rajab Ahad Ismail said the victim was alone at the barn while his wife and eight children were in the house, located about 20 metres apart.

“Initially, his child thought Mohd Syamsudin was asleep as he was covered in a blanket,” he told reporters here today.

Rajab Ahad said the victim was found dead when his wife went to check at the barn.

The victim’s body was taken to Gua Musang Hospital for post mortem before being claimed by the family for burial at the Kampung Tanah Puteh Muslim cemetery this morning. – Bernama