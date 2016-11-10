Philippine president Duterte makes maiden visit to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement here yesterday said this is Duterte’s maiden visit to Malaysia since taking office as the 16th President of the Philippines on June 30.

It said during the course of the visit, the president is scheduled to have discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on the progress of the on-going bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Philippines.

The statement said both leaders would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Foreign Ministry said the visit would provide the opportunity for both leaders to explore ways to further strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Malaysia and Philippines enjoy warm and cordial relations, and cooperate on various issues of common interests at the international level. Malaysia’s total trade with the Philippines in the first eight months of this year rose by 5.4 per cent to RM13.15 billion (US$3.22 billion), as compared to RM12.48 billion (US$3.36 billion) in the January to August period last year. — Bernama