Probe Open Society Foundation, urges Pro-BN

KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Pro-BN (Sabah) has urged the police to set up a task force to investigate the Open Society Foundation (OSF) as they believe the foundation is involved in providing funds to Bersih for all their illegal street rallies.

Pro-BN president Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar said he also believed that George Soros, the founder of OSF, was somehow involved in providing funds to Bersih for all their activities.

“It was claimed by Bersih themselves that they have no funding but rely on donation from NGOs and personal contribution.

“But how is it that they are able to print thousands and thousands of Bersih T-shirts and distribute them to the public, provide food and drinks and pay their members and participants for joining their illegal rallies all these years?” he asked after lodging a police report at the city police headquarters in Karamunsing here yesterday.

Zulkarnain also believed that Soros is a manipulative individual who would take advantage to cause unstable economy in that country for his personal benefits.

“Take for example what had happened in 1997 when Soros was said to have caused the downfall of Malaysia’s economy.

“We therefore urge the police and relevant authorities to investigate OSF and the organiser of Bersih to determine if any funds or backing was made from the foundation to help support Bersih in all their illegal rallies,” said Zulkarnain.