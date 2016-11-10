Produce cooking oil in 1kg packets or supply quota will be revoked, factory told

JOHOR BAHRU: A cooking oil packaging factory here may find its subsidised cooking oil quota being revoked if it still fails to produce cooking oil in 1kg packets by tomorrow.

Johor branch of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry’s Supply, Price and Anti-Profiteering Unit chief Muhamad Aizudin Muhamad Said said the factory was found to have not produced cooking oil in 1kg packets since early this month despite being supplied with 116 tonnes of subsidised cooking oil.

He said the production of cooking oil in 1kg packets was compulsory for each appointed packers, besides the production of the oil in 2kg and 5kg bottles.

“The monthly supply given to each factory is 116 tonnes, but this particular factory did not repack the cooking oil into 1kg packets, mainly because it disagreed with the price set by the supplier and did not know how to claim the subsidy from the government,” he told reporters after conducting a spot check on the factory in Pasir Gudang here today.

He said the excuses given by the factory was unacceptable as other factories had no problem with it.

Aizudin said the factory owner had been given a notice under the Control of Supply Act 1961 to carry out repackaging of the subsidised cooking oil in 1kg packets.

“If they fail to do so in the next 24 hours, Johor KPDNKK will propose to the ministry to revoke the supply quota for the company and give it to a more committed company,” he said. -Bernama