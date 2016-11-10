Pupils learn about threats to coral reefs

KOTA KINABALU: Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa, together with SK Bantayan Inanam, recently visited Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Marine Aquarium & Museum as part of the resort’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The resort organized the visit to educate several 11-and 12-year-olds about the threats that Sabah’s marine ecosystem is facing now.

Pupils were greeted by representatives from Reef Check Malaysia, a non-profit organization.

After a presentation by the organisation, the pupils toured the university’s Marine Aquarium and Museum.

During their visit, the pupils learnt about threats to the coral reefs like water pollution, overfishing and destructive fishing, climate change, pollution from sewage and agriculture and unsustainable tourism.

Many of the pupils have never visited the aquarium and museum before and were happy with the short excursion.

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts remains committed to operating in an economically, socially and environmentally responsible manner whilst balancing the interests of diverse stakeholders.