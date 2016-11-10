Rabbit breeding can increase income of Sarawak’s rural communities

BINTANGOR: Rabbit breeding has the potential to increase the income of the rural communities in Sarawak who are still dependent on commodity crops.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the market for rabbit meat is extensive and with adequate supply, it will be able to penetrate foreign markets.

Roughly speaking, a farmer who raises 100 rabbits can get a net return of more than RM3,000.

“This is an opportunity for rural communities to increase their source of income and not just rely on commodity crops with fluctuating market prices,” he said when launching the programme ‘Syukur Bersamamu’ at the Golden Rabbit Farm near here yesterday.

Uggah who is also Sarawak Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy, said to ensure the success of this business, there must be a field used as an ‘anchor farm’ which not only purchases rabbits from breeders but also provides livestock breeding courses. The role, he said, could be played by the Golden Rabbit Farm which now has more than 5,300 rabbits and supplies about 2.5 tonnes of rabbit meat a month to the local market.

“The State Veterinary Department can come up with rabbit breeding courses and we will focus on rural communities in the Sarikei Division before expanding to other parts,” said Uggah.

Golden Rabbit Farm company director Meriamah Abdullah said that they wanted to be a leader in the rabbit breeding industry, both nationally and globally.

However, the company has not been able to meet the current high demand for rabbit meat which is very nutritious.

“Therefore, the Golden Rabbit Farm company has taken the initiative to offer courses on animal husbandry and how to manage the business,” she said. — Bernama