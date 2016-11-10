Recalling German couple abducted by Abu Sayyaf militants

Jurgen (right) and Sabine sharing a happy moment. Jurgen is seen repairing his boat. Sabine posing with a fish she caught. Tang (right) and daughter Sarah waiting for the dinghy to transfer them to the boat for a little dinner with Jurgen and Sabine. Sabine waiting on the deck of their boat to welcome Tang and her children. Tang’s son Caleb (right) enjoying delicious German food prepared by Sabine and Jurgen. The south German fladle soup is something Tang will miss for a long time.

KUCHING: People come and go in our life but true friendship is not measured by time or distance, but rather by wonderful moments and memories shared that will last a lifetime.

The universe has a funny way of bringing people together and for Sandra Tang, she has unexpectedly forged friendship with the German sailing couple abducted by militants of Abu Sayyaf while cruising along a dangerous area of the Philippines recently.

Tang was devastated when news of the couple’s tragedy made headlines as the Philippines media reported that Jurgen Kantner, 70, was taken captive by the Abu Sayyaf rebels and his partner Sabine Merz was shot and killed.

The couple had been sailing the oceans for many years aboard their 30-footer, the Rockall.

And according to AFP, the couple had been captured by the Somali pirates eight years ago in 2008 when they were held for 52 days before their captors freed them, reportedly after a six-figure ransom had been paid.

“I am really sad over the news of what happened to them. They are my friends. They are really nice, warm, loving, kind and friendly people,” she told The Borneo Post over a phone interview yesterday.

The last time she heard from them was July 12 this year as the couple had anchored in Kudat, Sabah where Sabine had sent photos of their stopovers, hanging out with the local people.

Tang met the couple sometime in mid August of 2014 when she was helping out at the Palm Beach restaurant in Santubong. (The restaurant is no more in operation today).

“They came for a meal at the restaurant while anchoring in the waters of Santubong. We quickly became friends and had even been invited for dinner in their boat.

“They would normally berth their boat for repair and restocking while spending some time in a destination. We spent time together for a few months before I travelled to the United States and I just helped them in any way possible,” she said.

The couple left Kuching at the end of October 2014 but Tang and Sabine had kept in contact with each other.

In fact, Tang revealed that the couple had sailed to Sarawak after being released by the Somalis and had spent a year here.

Commending Sabine for being a good cook and baker, Tang shared she had picked up a few simple German recipes as well.

“I am going to miss her. I am going to remember the liver spread, the delicious fladle soup and all those special German food. My children and I spent a wonderful time in the boat for dinner. It was amazing,” she added.

Tang remembers Jurgen as a tough and funny guy with a good heart.

“He loves the sea…he wanted to live and die on the boat. He has been sailing for more than 30 years. They live a very simple and humble life. But even though they have so little, they would still offer and give to others they met.

“I have always wanted to see them again and was thinking of flying them into Kuching as the weather is not favourable for sailing in the year-end. And now Sabine is gone…,” she added.

Tang was however glad that she had given them the warmest hospitality including helping them with the laundry during their times together.

She was also glad that the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte had arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day visit to discuss with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak efforts to combat piracy in the Straits of Malacca and a plague of kidnappings by the brutal Abu Sayyaf group.

“This is a good move to increase the security of our seas. I just don’t want any more peace loving, good people killed or kidnapped.

“So I really hope and pray for Jurgen’s safety and release because the sea is where he belongs…the sea is his home. I will miss both of them and may Sabine’s soul rest in peace,” she added.

From this we realise that life can change so fast, so unexpectedly. So cherish every moment and every person in your life, because you never know when it will be the last time you see someone.