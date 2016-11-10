Riot: No issue of median wage of Malaysian workers ‘stagnant’

THE Human Resources Ministry via the National Wage Consultative Council, is constantly reviewing the Minimum Wage Order every two years, to ensure that the minimum wage policy is in line with the country’s economy.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Richard Riot said there was no issue of the median wage of Malaysians being ‘stagnant’ if the inflation rate was taken into account.

“Statistics issued by the Statistics Department said the median wage and salary of workers in Malaysia rose by 6.5 per cent last year to RM1,600 compared to RM1,500 in 2014.

“The average monthly wage and salary of Malaysians rose by 5.3 per cent to RM2,312 in 2015 compared to RM2,193 in 2014,” he said when replying to Datuk Ahmad Hamzah (BN-Jasin) in the Dewan Rakyat, here yesterday.

Ahmad asked about the government’s efforts to boost the wage of workers as the median wage of workers was reported to be “stagnant” and had dropped when considering the hike in the inflation rate.

Elaborating, Riot said the inflation rate of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) also declined by 1.6 per cent this year compared to 2.1 per cent last year.— Bernama