RM71,600 each for Thalasaemia Society, Olympics Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Thalassaemia Society and Special Olympics Sabah each received RM71,594.95 from Sutera Harbour Resort here yesterday, after the latter collected RM143,189.90 through the 16th Sutera Harbour Charity 7K Run which was held on August 20 this year.

Deputy chief executive officer of Sutera Harbour Resort, Gerard Tan, expressed gratitude to the 9,000 supporters of last year’s charity run, whose support had made the 7K Run the biggest charity event in Kota Kinabalu.

He also thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), Federal Youth and Sports Department Sabah, KK City Police as well as KK City Traffic Department and Public Order Unit for their support.

Additionally, Gerard thanked several schools who took part in the 7K card collection and members of the public for their donations, as well as participants who took part in the run.

He further expressed appreciation to sponsors, including Sports Toto, Sounds Tech Production, Suria Sabah Shopping Mall and Grace One, alongside 100Plus as the official drink sponsor and Astro Radio Sabah as the official radio station.

Other sponsors included Maxis, Huawei, Rafflesia Medical Centre, Sports Direct, KFC, Vico, La’Soul, Jesselton Medical Centre, Fook Looi Trading, Golf Academy Borneo, Kinabalu Pine Resorts, Harrisons Sabah Sdn Bhd and individual sponsors Sylvia Macklin and Valerian Hansen Petrus.

Also present to witness the cheque presentation to both beneficiaries were founder of the Sutera Harbour 7K Run, Foo Kia Inn and Sutera Harbour Golf and Country Club general manager Rick Blackie.

Gerard also announced that the 17th Sutera Harbour 7K Charity Run would be held on July 1, 2017, and he hoped the public would continue to support the event.