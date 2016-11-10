Sarawak 

S4S to hold ‘state’s rights’ gathering at Kuching Waterfront on Nov 21

S4S supporters are supportive of a motion to take back the state’s rights as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963. The motion is to be tabled in the coming sitting of the State Legislative Assembly.

KUCHING: Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) is calling on the public to gather at Kuching Waterfront this Nov 21 to show their support for a motion to regain the state’s rights as stated in Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The coming State Legislative Assembly sitting starts on that date, and it is understood that the motion would be tabled sometime during that sitting, which ends Nov 30.

In a statement yesterday, S4S said it regarded the proposed tabling of the motion as a ‘historic moment’ following the ‘humiliation’ of being downgraded from a founding partner to merely a state in the federation in 1976.

The movement’s Kuching member Chan Chee Hiong said the symbolic gathering at the Waterfront would be from 8am to 10am.

He claimed the police and Kuching Waterfront management had been duly notified.

Meanwhile, S4S spokesman Peter John Jaban said S4S was delighted that elected representatives from both ends of the political divide were united on this issue.

“Sarawak must now look to the future. We cannot continue to focus on who made the mistake four decades ago,” said Peter.

“It (the motion) is the first step of many (to come), but it is a significant one.”

 

