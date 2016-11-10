Sarawak 

Sarawak Forest Department appoints 54 elite investigating officers

Jude Toyat, reporters@theborneopost.com
Jack (seated sixth left) is seen with course participants during a photo call.

KUCHING: The Forest Department recently appointed 54 elite investigating officers.

Department public relations manager Mohammad Saiful Amrie Abdullah said the officers completed the Preparation of Quality Investigation Paper Course in Sibu in collaboration with the State Attorney General’s office.

“It aims to produce highly skilled investigating officers with excellent knowledge of the laws and able to carry out proper and detailed investigation techniques,” he said.

Department acting deputy director Jack Liam officiated at the closing ceremony on behalf of director Sapuan Ahmad.

“It is our hope that all participants can apply things they have learned from the course as soon as possible to improve the quality and effectiveness of investigations. We want to improve the quality of investigations to a higher level,” said Jack.

He emphasised that the role of investigating officers is not just to ensure that investigations are being carried out but also implementing proper procedures to ensure criminal prosecution.

“This is because each case under investigation should lead to concrete evidence so that the parties involved and offenders are penalised accordingly,” he said.

“There is no compromise against any forest wrongdoer and suitable action will be taken based on the available legal provisions.”

The department opened 93 investigation papers involving offences under the Forest Ordinance and Wildlife Protection Ordinance last year.

 

