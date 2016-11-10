Sibu Jaya public library extends opening hours

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will extend the opening hours of the Sibu Jaya public library to Saturdays and Sundays, from 9am to 1pm beginning this month.

The library’s opening hours from Monday to Thursday remain unchanged – from 10am to noon and from 1pm to 6pm while on Friday it is open from 10am to 11.30am and from 2pm to 6pm.

The library is closed on public holidays.

SRDC deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew, who visited the library recently, was pleased with the public response.

He said: “We shall see the response of the public over the library opening on Saturdays and Sundays. We hope that residents in the new township and those from the surrounding villages and towns will make use of these facilities.”

Among the visitors on Sunday were students of the three schools in the new township – SMK Sibu Jaya, SJK(C) Tian Hua and SK Sibu Jaya.

The library is currently stocked with nearly 30,000 books – 15,655 books in Bahasa Malaysia, 8,399 in English, 5,242 in Chinese and 198 in the Iban language.

For membership registration, it is RM6 for an adult and RM5 for a child.

Accompanying Lau for the visit were councillors Ho Kok Munting and Halimah Japar.