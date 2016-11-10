State Sukma Muaythai champion wins CM Cup

KUCHING: 2013 Sukma gold medallist Heendrew Lois Rekan lived up to expectations when he was crowned champion of the 4th Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup Muaythai Championship in Lundu last Sunday.

The fighter from Kelab Muaythai Lundu beat club mate John Bodi in the final. Joint third were Roslan Johan of Kelab Muaythai Pheonix and Fais Rabaie from Kelab Muaythai Kenyalang.

Meanwhile, the Sabah contingent clinched the Borneo Cup Muaythai Championship after capturing two gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

Randall stole the limelight in the pro 60kg category after defeating Kalimantan Barat’s Juhedi Mohamad in a close fight.

Sarawak B finished in second place with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals while Sarawak A were third with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The fourth to fifth placings were won by Brunei (one gold) and Kalimantan Barat (one silver, three bronze).

Sarawak Muaythai Association president Jumaat Ibrahim said the Borneo Cup Muaythai Championship was the platform to enhance ties among muaythai bodies on the Borneo Island which included Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan, Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

“We are proud to be the organiser of the championship and we hope to continue organising the event,” he added.

According to him, the championship also provided a platform for the association to unearth new talents who will be groomed for bigger competitions.

Political secretary to the chief minister Bujang Helmi Hazmi gave away the prizes.