Suspect nabbed over posting of false Adenan’s statement

KUCHING: A Facebook user was arrested by police in Sibu yesterday in connection with the posting of a false statement attributed to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the suspect, known by his moniker Beng Kor on social media, was picked up at 2.40pm and is currently being held for investigation under the Sedition Act as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The individual known as Beng Kor was arrested in Sibu in connection with the reports lodged against the Facebook page ‘Sarawak Keluar Malaysia 2021’.

“No further details on the arrest and investigation can be disclosed at this point in time,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Dev Kumar also revealed that police received a total of 13 reports lodged against the page as of 3pm yesterday, with the latest report made in Mukah.

Though no further details of the arrest were disclosed, it is believed the suspect is the same person who has had previous run-ins with the law over his provocative postings on social media.

On Tuesday, police revealed that they were tracking down the administrator(s) of the said Facebook page following a slew of police reports lodged in Kuching, Miri, Padawan and Serian over a posting attributing Adenan as blaming the federal government and Umno for the many so-called ills affecting the country, and threatening to secede from Malaysia if the alleged problems were not solved.

The Chief Minister’s Office had, on Monday, issued a statement denying that Adenan had issued any public statement as mentioned on the page, describing it as ‘grossly wrong’ and a ‘blatant act’ to put the Chief Minister in a bad light in the eyes of the federal government.