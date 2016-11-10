Take inadequacies as challenge, Telang Usan rep tells students

MIRI: Students in the interior of Baram should take inadequate learning and teaching facilities and other shortcomings as a challenge to do better than their counterparts in urban areas.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said this at the SMK Tinjar Students Excellence Award presentation over the weekend.

He expressed confidence that rural students could perform as well as, if not better than, students in urban areas.

“To achieve your goals and vision you must be determined and committed in your studies including in co-curricular activities. Most importantly is to be disciplined in every aspect and acknowledge that education is the key to a better life,” he told the students.

Dennis reminded the students not to be intimidated by schools in urban areas which have much better facilities.

“Only through education will you be able to bring change, development and progress to yourself and your family,

including the area you live in. The knowledge and skills acquired at school will be useful in the future,” he said.

Reminding that the interior of Baram needed many educated, trained and skilled manpower to enjoy better socio-economic status, the assemblyman advised the students to excel and pursue higher education so as to bring change to their community.

“Without a good pool of manpower it would be difficult for Baram to develop and progress. Therefore, it is important for Baram to create and have good manpower of its own.

“No one knows the area better than you, who will be the future leaders. Only you know the needs, aspirations and problems in the area,” Dennis said.