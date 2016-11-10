Latest News Nation 

Teacher charged with gross indecency with pupil

KUALA LUMPUR: A primary school male teacher claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of gross indecency towards a 10-year-old male pupil.

Asman Ambo Sakka, 35, allegedly committed the offence in the staff room toilet of a school here at 7am between July and September this year.

He faces a jail term of up to 15 years and liable to whipping if convicted, under Section 377E of the Penal Code.

Judge Datin M.Kunasundary set RM15,000 as bail with one surety and additional conditions on the accused, who is from Sabah.

The conditions are that the accused must not communicate with the victim or the latter’s family, must report to the nearest police station monthly pending disposal of the case and surrender his international passport to the court.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zawawi Mohd Radzi did not propose bail but said the sum must be more than RM10,000 should the court allow it, and for the accused to be ordered against approaching his alleged victim.

Counsel Azi Azlin Zulkifli requested for a lower bail saying that the accused although unmarried had to support his family financially. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of