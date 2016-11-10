Teacher charged with gross indecency with pupil

KUALA LUMPUR: A primary school male teacher claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of gross indecency towards a 10-year-old male pupil.

Asman Ambo Sakka, 35, allegedly committed the offence in the staff room toilet of a school here at 7am between July and September this year.

He faces a jail term of up to 15 years and liable to whipping if convicted, under Section 377E of the Penal Code.

Judge Datin M.Kunasundary set RM15,000 as bail with one surety and additional conditions on the accused, who is from Sabah.

The conditions are that the accused must not communicate with the victim or the latter’s family, must report to the nearest police station monthly pending disposal of the case and surrender his international passport to the court.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zawawi Mohd Radzi did not propose bail but said the sum must be more than RM10,000 should the court allow it, and for the accused to be ordered against approaching his alleged victim.

Counsel Azi Azlin Zulkifli requested for a lower bail saying that the accused although unmarried had to support his family financially. – Bernama