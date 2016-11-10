Think big, go global, local SMEs told

Abdul Karim (left) presents a souvenir to Awang Tengah (second from right). With them are Julaihi (second left) and Naroden. Awang Tengah greets the forum’s participants. Accompanying him are Tengku Azmi (left) and Julaihi (second right).

KUCHING: The government hopes small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state would think big by venturing into the global market.

Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said moving into the export market would also be good for the state as 97 per cent of business establishments in the state were SMEs.

“Our main focus now is for our SMEs to venture into exporting, if they want to go big,” he said when officiating at the Business Excellence CEO Forum 2016 here yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment, said local entrepreneurs must strive to be proactive, creative, innovative, and use technology to stay competitive.

He also wanted them to collaborate with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) to achieve excellence.

Touching on the state’s socio-economic transformation initiatives, Awang Tengah told the forum participants that the government hoped to see more contributions from the services sector, particularly tourism, “In the manufacturing sector, we would like to see more value-added downstream activities in timber and non-resources based industries, for example aluminium. We also want more Sarawakians to participate in the oil and gas industry, both upstream and downstream,” he said.

“In the agriculture sector, we want to see more commercial plantations and downstream processing to fully exploit our land resources.”

Sarawak, Awang Tengah said, was harnessing its huge hydropower potential to woo foreign investments to fuel its industrialisation agenda.

“Our ability to provide huge amount of reliable power at competitive prices has attached many investments to Sarawak in recent years.”

The state attracted foreign investments totalling RM9.6 billion in 2014 and RM11.8 billion last year, he said.

“Sarawak’s attractiveness as an investment destination are due to the capable leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and also our business-friendly policies and ability to provide modern infrastructure, competitive power and water tariffs, and tax incentives to support the growth of industries.”

Also present were Assistant Minister of Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, MPC Board of Directors member Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg and MPC Sarawak director Tengku Azmi Tengku Majid.