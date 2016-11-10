TPPA may be scrapped with Trump’s win —Professor

Supporters of Trump celebrate after he was declared as the winner of the US election while attending the Colorado GOP Election Night Party in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Trump has stunned America and the world, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat Clinton in the race to become the 45th president of the United States. — AFP photo Professor James Chin

KUCHING: The Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA) signed between 12 member countries, including Malaysia and the United States, is as good as dead with the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, opined director of Asia Institute of the University of Tasmania Professor James Chin.

The proposed agreement that originated in 2005 as the Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership Agreement (TPSEP) included countries such as New Zealand, Chile, Singapore and Brunei.

Malaysia joined the TPPA in 2010 and will theoretically stand to gain access to a market of 800 million people with a combined GDP of US$27.5 trillion (RM110 trillion). It was US participation and its subsequent dominant role in the negotiations of the partnership that resulted in the expansion of its membership as well as having a primary role in its agenda setting.

“So TPPA is dead. He (Trump) will start a new round of negotiations or drop it altogether,” Chin told The Borneo Post yesterday.

However, Chin pointed out that, overall, bilateral relations with the United States would remain the same but cautioned that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) would continue its investigation on 1MDB “As DOJ operates independently from the White House”.

“So the DoJ investigation will go on,” stressed Chin.

When asked on the future ties between US and China, the Kuching-born academician believed that the US would be less willing to challenge China in the South China Sea as “Trump’s top priority now would be to look after his country’s interests”.

“I should also say Trump’s administration will be welcomed by countries such as the Philippines and Thailand as Trump does not really care about promoting democracy.

“He is more interested in trade and economics. So, in a way, Asian nations will find it easier to deal with the Trump’s administration,” added Chin.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Trump’s shock victory as the new US president sent global markets, including Malaysia reeling on Wednesday on worries that prospects of protectionism and lower global growth would hit equity markets and risk assets worldwide.

What a difference the two days had been. On Tuesday, markets rallied on optimism about Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the election and sent markets higher, but investors’ hopes crashed early yesterday as Trump headed for victory.

At Bursa Malaysia, the FBM KLCI managed to close off the day’s low of 1,640.85. It fell 16.2 points or 0.97 per cent to 1,647.62. Turnover surged to 2.51 billion shares valued at RM2.39 billion. The broader market was weaker with decliners beating advancers 807 to 165 while 265 counters were unchanged

Asian markets closed lower, with Japan’s Nikei 225 the worst hit, down 5.36 per cent to 16,251.54.

European shares fell as Trump’s victory brought uncertainty that roiled global markets.

However, the market rallied off its lows, with traders saying Trump’s acceptance speech was balanced and conciliatory, raising hopes that some of the more fiery rhetoric of his campaign might be behind him.