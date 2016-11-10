Trump’s victory will not affect Malaysia-US ties — Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said bilateral ties between Malaysia and the United States would not be affected by Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

He said that the US president would obviously have to work together with Malaysia and other countries in various fields.

“I believe that he will adopt an approach that will help the US build cooperation with all countries.

“I myself know him personally. He is not someone new to me,” he told reporters after closing the ‘Daya E-Usahawan 2016’ and opening the ‘E-Usahawan@Marketplace’ programmes at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre yesterday.

Najib said the US presidential election result, which could be described as extraordinary, proved that American voters wanted a president who could develop the country’s economy and provide jobs that ensure better returns.

“He (Trump) being a successful entrepreneur and billionaire, they (voters) wanted to give the opportunity to a non-conventional politician, not from among those familiar with the experience at the White House.

“The voters want to try something different,” he said.

Earlier in a statement, Najib congratulated Donald Trump for winning the presidential election and expressed the wish for the relationship between the two countries to continue under his leadership.

Najib said the US and Malaysia elevated their relationship to a comprehensive partnership in 2014 and had been firm allies in the worldwide fight against terrrorism and extremism.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership under President-elect Trump. “I congratulate him on this extraordinary victory and look forward to meeting him again soon,” the Prime Minister said.

Najib said the world had watched this year’s presidential election with fascination.

“At almost every turn, media commentators have been proven wrong and the results anticipated by experts have been overturned,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that Trump was considered a distant outsider when his candidacy was first announced.

“He beat the establishment consensus by winning the Republican nomination and did so again with his remarkable victory today (yesterday),” he said.

His winning, Najib said, showed that politicians should never take voters for granted.

“Opinion polls and established political figures all underestimated the strength of his support. His appeal to Americans who have been left behind – those who want to see their government more focused on their interest and welfare and less embroiled in foreign interventions that proved to be against US interests – have won Mr Trump the White House,” he added. — Bernama